A video has emerged of what very clearly seems to be a young Phil Foden criticising former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli for having a bad attitude!

Watch below as Foden can be seen with a number of other City fans discussing Balotelli with Italian media, saying that even though the former Italy international was a good player, he had concerns about his behaviour away from the pitch…

10 year old @PhilFoden giving his thoughts on then Man City player Mario Balotelli ?? pic.twitter.com/U4DiczOK4J — S Nerazzurro (@SaifNerazzurro) January 11, 2022

Balotelli was certainly a bit of a character, and not always in a good way, so this is a fairly sensible take from the young Foden.

Now 21 years of age and a full England international, Foden has risen up through City’s academy to become one of their best players in Pep Guardiola’s first-team.