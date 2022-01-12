Video: 10-year-old Phil Foden criticised former Man City star for his “bad attitude”

Manchester City
A video has emerged of what very clearly seems to be a young Phil Foden criticising former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli for having a bad attitude!

Watch below as Foden can be seen with a number of other City fans discussing Balotelli with Italian media, saying that even though the former Italy international was a good player, he had concerns about his behaviour away from the pitch…

Balotelli was certainly a bit of a character, and not always in a good way, so this is a fairly sensible take from the young Foden.

Now 21 years of age and a full England international, Foden has risen up through City’s academy to become one of their best players in Pep Guardiola’s first-team.

