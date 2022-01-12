Manchester United have held “good talks” over beating Liverpool to bargain transfer

Manchester United have reportedly already held discussions over a potential transfer move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international is also a target for Man Utd’s arch rivals Liverpool, but no club have made an offer for him yet, despite the potential for a bargain deal to be done this January due to the player heading towards being a free agent at the end of this season.

See below for details as Patrick Berger of Sport1 claims that United chiefs have held positive talks over trying to sign Zakaria, whose asking price could be as low as €6-7million this winter due to his contract situation…

Zakaria makes sense as a target for United right now after the unconvincing form of players like Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield, while Nemanja Matic is ageing and past his best, while Donny van de Beek continues to be completely overlooked as a first-team option.

Liverpool could also surely benefit from signing Zakaria as they lost Georginio Wijnaldum without replacing him in the summer, and one imagines a move to Anfield would surely be more tempting than a switch to Old Trafford right now.

Liverpool have recently enjoyed success in the Champions League and Premier League under Jurgen Klopp, whereas United have been in a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

