Arsenal warned that transfer target can tend to go “off the rails” with off-the-field behaviour

Arsenal may want to take note of Tim Vickery’s words on Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo amid the transfer rumours at the moment linking him as a target for the Gunners.

The Brazil international hasn’t quite lived up to the potential he showed earlier in his career with Gremio, having flopped at Barcelona before making the move to current club Juventus, where he’s fallen out of favour.

It’s now been widely reported by Fabrizio Romano and others that Arsenal are keen on signing Arthur on loan in this January’s transfer window, and it makes sense that this style of player could appeal to Mikel Arteta.

More on Arthur Melo deal for Arsenal. Arteta approves him, Arsenal are also prepared to cover his salary. But it's up to Juventus – no green light yet for a loan move, and they'd need a replacement. ?? #AFC Arthur's on Arsenal list since some days ??https://t.co/qDrUge3kmT pic.twitter.com/ASsYXyBHIV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

Vickery is clearly an admirer of Arthur as well, saying he looks like there is plenty of talent in there that could make him a good fit for Arsenal.

Still, watch the video clip below as the South American football expert also cautioned that the 25-year-old is also known for having gone a bit off the rails with his off-the-pitch behaviour in recent times…

Will it be another window of big spending for Arsenal? ? South American football expert Tim Vickery gives some insight into the three Brazilian players currently linked with a move to the Emirates…?? pic.twitter.com/vFVTKvPwQR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 13, 2022

That could be a concern for Arsenal, especially as Arteta doesn’t seem to have much patience for antics like that.

The Spanish tactician notably got rid of Matteo Guendouzi pretty quickly, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was recently stripped of the captain’s armband.

Arthur could be a good fit for Arsenal’s midfield, but it’s also crucial for the north London club to get the right kind of personality in right now as they look to get back to competing for major trophies and playing Champions League football.