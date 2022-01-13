Arsenal legend names ideal transfer target to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal legend Lauren has made it clear he thinks that Fiorentina striker and rumoured Gunners transfer target Dusan Vlahovic would be a good fit for the club.

The Serbia international has been on fire in Serie A in recent times, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Arsenal currently have major issues up front as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has suffered a dramatic loss of form, while the Gabon international has also had the captain’s armband taken off him by manager Mikel Arteta.

Former Invincibles member Lauren thinks Vlahovic could be ideal to replace Aubameyang and help Arsenal’s bid to try and finish in the top four and secure crucial qualification for the Champions League.

Lauren, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes, said: “If Arsenal want to increase their chances of securing a Champions League spot this season – something I believe is very important for the club – then the striker situation needs addressing. Either we resolve the situation with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or we bring someone in who can get 10-12 goals between now and the end of the season.

“If the club cannot sort things out with him, then obviously they have to take a risk by spending a lot of money on a top, top striker. Dusan Vlahovic is one of the names we’ve seen linked to the club, and he’s already scored 16 goals for Fiorentina this season.

“He’s a quality player who can easily fit into Arteta’s system as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1, while also possessing the skills to play in a front three. He can hold the ball up well, he’s got quick feet, he’s good in the air, he’s quick in the transition and he’s a quick thinker.

“He’s young, too; he’s only 21-years-old, so he’s still got time to improve his game. It’s vital Arsenal either resolve things with Aubameyang or bring in a new striker this month; I cannot stress the importance of securing Champions League football this season.”

Fellow Arsenal legend Michael Thomas also talked up the possibility of signing Vlahovic, with the 21-year-old clearly likely to be a popular addition if he does make his way to the Emirates Stadium.

“It will cost a lot of money to get Vlahovic, but this is the type of player Arsenal need to be buying in all areas to start challenging the bigger teams again,” Thomas told CaughtOffside this week.

“He looks like a strong mobile centre forward; excellent at trapping the ball with his first touch and bringing others into play, but then wants to follow that up and score the goal at the end of the move.

“He’s a bit of a bully up front, which is great to see, as the traditional number 9 is dying out. But he also has a wand of a left foot.

“He’s still very young and will only get better, so it looks like it would be a really good investment for the club.”