Arsenal FC are reportedly ready to pay Arthur’s wages as they pursue a loan transfer from Juventus.

The Brazil international hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time at Juve, but it seems the Gunners are eager to bring him to north London in a loan deal this January.

See below for the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, who says Arsenal are prepared to pay Arthur’s wages if they manage to sign him until the end of the season, though one hurdle still remains, which is that Juventus would need to sign a replacement if the former Barcelona man does leave…

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but Arsenal fans probably won’t be that excited by the potential deal.

Arthur has been underwhelming in his time in Turin and also struggled to impress during his time at Barcelona.

The 25-year-old might, however, be a low-risk signing if he joins on loan, with Arsenal undoubtedly in need of improvements in the middle of the park after the disappointing form of the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and others.

