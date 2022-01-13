Manchester United consider transfer move for Premier League contract rebel

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has shone in his time in the Premier League, and it would not be at all surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future, though it might not necessarily be to Man Utd.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are joined by Aston Villa in tracking Bissouma, so this won’t necessarily be a straightforward deal to get done.

United could do with making a new signing in midfield at the moment, with Bissouma perhaps ideal to replace Paul Pogba, who is nearing the end of his contract.

The France international looks likely to become a free agent at the end of this season, and Bissouma, who is also seemingly not prepared to sign a new deal with his current club, according to the Telegraph, could be ideal to come in in that area of the pitch.

It may be that Villa will get to Bissouma first, however, with other reports suggesting MUFC may have other priorities.

For example, see below as United are strongly linked with an interest in a similar style of player in the form of Borussia Monchengladbach ace Denis Zakaria…

ManUnited are def interested in Denis Zakaria. There have been good talks with Rangnick, Judge & player agents. #MUFC discussing about winter transfer. Gladbach would let Zak go for €6-7m. Open race as #BVB, Juve & Liverpool interested too. No bid of any club so far. ? @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 12, 2022

As for Pogba, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick recently made it clear that he couldn’t see the former Juventus man staying at the club, so links with the likes of Bissouma and Zakaria certainly make sense.

“I’d be very surprised now if he does sign another contract with the club,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside in November. “I can see him being on his way at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.”