Liverpool have reportedly identified three key transfer targets to strengthen in attack, with West Ham star Jarrod Bowen among them.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for the Hammers in recent times, notching up an impressive eight goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this season.

According to Football Insider, Bowen would also be “keen” on a move to Liverpool, while the Reds are also looking at Leeds United winger Raphinha and Villarreal ace Arnaut Danjuma in this area of the pitch, though a move will have to wait until the summer.

Liverpool fans would surely welcome the signing of Bowen in particular, with the Hammers ace looking comfortable on either flank, or even as a possible successor to Roberto Firmino as a false nine.

It would be a big blow for West Ham to lose Bowen, however, especially as David Moyes looks like he’s building a really impressive squad that could challenge for the top four.

Liverpool surely won’t be the only club sniffing about for West Ham’s best players, however, as others will surely have also noticed Bowen’s fine form, while Declan Rice is another top talent coming through for the east London outfit.

If LFC cannot sign Bowen, both Raphinha and Danjuma also look like exciting talents who could add something to Jurgen Klopp’s squad amid the worrying ongoing Mohamed Salah contract saga.