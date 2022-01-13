Out of contract Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen appears to be moving closer to the Chelsea exit door, with his list of suitor clubs growing by the day.

The latest club who reportedly want Christensen is Borussia Dortmund, as per journalist Patrick Berger, the chief reporter for German outlet SPORT1.

#BVB beschäftigt sich intensiv mit Andreas Christensen (25), wie auch Bild berichtet. Der IV ist im Sommer ablösefrei. Eine Vertragsverlängerung beim FC Chelsea ist nicht komplett vom Tisch, gilt aber als unwahrscheinlich. Neben Borussia auch andere Top-Klubs dran. ???@SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 12, 2022

Translated into English the above tweet reads: “BVB (Borussia Dortmund) deals intensively with Andreas Christensen (25), as also reported by Bild.

“IV (Christensen’s Chelsea squad number) is free of charge in summer. A contract extension at Chelsea is not completely off the table, but is considered unlikely.

“In addition to Borussia, other top clubs are also involved.”

As the report reads, Christensen in one of three high profile Chelsea defenders who are out of contract this summer, joining the ever dependable Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta and flamboyant and combative Antonio Rudiger as potential free agents in the summer.

While Christensen doesn’t seem to have excessive wage demands like Rudiger or the detriment of age on his side like Azpilicueta does, he has seemed like the least of the club’s priorities when it comes to getting his contract renewed.

The interest being shown by Dortmund and others is sure to give the 25-year-old something to think about in terms of where his future lies, and whether or not that is at Chelsea or a potential return to the Bundesliga, having played 62 games for Borussia Monchengladbach during a two-year loan spell from Chelsea.

Christensen has played 148 senior games for Chelsea, having graduated through the club’s academy and into the first team after his two-year loan came to an end.