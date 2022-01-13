Reporter suggests Euro giants in transfer talks over Chelsea star, with Blues stay “unlikely”

Borussia Dortmund are described as dealing intensively with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Although the translation of the tweet below might not be perfect, it certainly sounds like the Bundesliga giants are working on trying to sign Christensen, who will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Other top clubs may also be involved, according to Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger, who adds that it is now looking unlikely that the Denmark international will sign a new contract to stay with Chelsea…

This could be a huge blow for Chelsea, with Christensen at the prime of his career and playing a key role in the club’s recent success.

Dortmund could be a good move for the 25-year-old to ensure he plays more regularly, but it will be interesting to see if even bigger teams get involved.

For instance, Manchester United were recently linked with Christensen’s Chelsea team-mate Antonio Rudiger by Sky Sports, but the Red Devils would surely also do well to consider Christensen as an alternative.

There is positive transfer news for Chelsea, however, as it seems Rudiger might now be more inclined to stay with the Blues, as per Christian Falk in the tweet below…

Losing both Rudiger and Christensen in the same summer would’ve been a huge blow, so CFC fans will be relieved to see that Rudiger may now be staying put after all.

