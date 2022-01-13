Borussia Dortmund are described as dealing intensively with Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Although the translation of the tweet below might not be perfect, it certainly sounds like the Bundesliga giants are working on trying to sign Christensen, who will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Other top clubs may also be involved, according to Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger, who adds that it is now looking unlikely that the Denmark international will sign a new contract to stay with Chelsea…

#BVB beschäftigt sich intensiv mit Andreas Christensen (25), wie auch Bild berichtet. Der IV ist im Sommer ablösefrei. Eine Vertragsverlängerung beim FC Chelsea ist nicht komplett vom Tisch, gilt aber als unwahrscheinlich. Neben Borussia auch andere Top-Klubs dran. ???@SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 12, 2022

This could be a huge blow for Chelsea, with Christensen at the prime of his career and playing a key role in the club’s recent success.

Dortmund could be a good move for the 25-year-old to ensure he plays more regularly, but it will be interesting to see if even bigger teams get involved.

For instance, Manchester United were recently linked with Christensen’s Chelsea team-mate Antonio Rudiger by Sky Sports, but the Red Devils would surely also do well to consider Christensen as an alternative.

There is positive transfer news for Chelsea, however, as it seems Rudiger might now be more inclined to stay with the Blues, as per Christian Falk in the tweet below…

TRUE? @ToniRuediger would like to stay at @ChelseaFC. After a first disappointing offer now Club and Player are in better talks @PSG_inside @realmadrid @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/rJFAqYhmOv — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

Losing both Rudiger and Christensen in the same summer would’ve been a huge blow, so CFC fans will be relieved to see that Rudiger may now be staying put after all.