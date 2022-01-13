West Ham are reportedly pursuing a transfer deal for Dynamo Moscow defensive midfielder Daniil Fomin this January.

Reports in Russia claim the Hammers are taking a close look at Fomin ahead of a potential move, with David Moyes keen to bolster his squad this winter, and in midfield in particular.

West Ham are also likely to make the additions of a centre-forward, a centre-back and a left-back priorities in the weeks ahead.

Fomin might not be the biggest name out there, but WHUFC have done well in recent times to identify some top talent from less glamorous clubs and leagues.

West Ham also need to plan for the future in the defensive midfield department amid ongoing transfer rumours linking star player Declan Rice with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.