Newcastle United have reportedly made a second bid for the transfer of Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

The Magpies are likely to spend big on a number of major signings this January since their Saudi takeover earlier this season, and Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have both come in so far this winter.

According to Marca, Carlos is one of Newcastle’s next top targets, and the Premier League strugglers have seen a bid of around £21million turned down.

The report adds that NUFC will now try again with a much-improved offer of around £38m for Carlos, and it will be interesting to see if that forces Sevilla’s hand.

Newcastle are in a difficult situation at the moment as they continue to battle relegation, but signings like these could undoubtedly turn their season around.

With Eddie Howe also appointed manager, the future should be very bright for the Toon Army, but it’s surely crucial they get this transfer window right.