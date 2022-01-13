Liverpool to prioritise ambitious transfer swoop for elite wonderkid

Liverpool are making the signing of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham a priority for the summer’s transfer window.

The England international has been a revelation in his time in the Bundesliga, and a source close to the Reds told CaughtOffside that there is optimism about a possible deal to bring him to Anfield.

Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool and other top clubs in the past, and it’s likely that the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will also be in the running for the 18-year-old’s signature.

Still, Liverpool believe they can make a tempting offer to Bellingham, with a source telling CaughtOffside that the Reds have a set-up that can persuade the teenager to pick them over other major clubs.

Key figures at Liverpool see Bellingham as an “amazing young talent” and there is the feeling that they will ultimately look to build around him for years to come.

Although Bellingham is still young and inexperienced, LFC feel he will be helped to settle at Anfield, with plenty of “experienced players at the club that can guide him” and help him maximise his potential.

??"Many clubs are looking at this player."@FabrizioRomano issues an update on interest in #LFC-linked Jude Bellingham ? pic.twitter.com/Sr8x5okFDw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 9, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Bellingham will feel this is the right move for him, but many talented young players have developed well under the expert guidance of Jurgen Klopp, and that settled environment could be more appealing than clubs like Man Utd and Chelsea, where there have been frequent changes in managers and other issues.

One complication involving Bellingham could be the Erling Haaland situation, with Dortmund unlikely to be too happy about selling two of their star players in the same summer.

Dortmund have often sold their star names in the past, but they also refused to be pushed around when Manchester United pursued Jadon Sancho, so any deal for Bellingham is unlikely to be simple and straightforward to get done.