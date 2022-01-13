Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on raiding his old club Paris Saint-Germain for a potential transfer deal for €40million-rated defender Presnel Kimpembe.

The Blues could be set to lose star centre-back Antonio Rudiger at the end of this season as he’s nearing the end of his contract, though it seems they’re likely to pursue a move for Kimpembe regardless of that, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report claims that Kimpembe is slightly unsettled at PSG, and that the Ligue 1 giants could let the France international leave for around €40m.

This could certainly be a worthwhile deal for Chelsea to pursue, as Kimpembe is a top talent who Tuchel will know well from his time at the Parc des Princes.

Even if Rudiger stays, as now seems increasingly likely according to Christian Falk in the tweet below, there is surely still room for Kimpembe at Stamford Bridge…

TRUE? @ToniRuediger would like to stay at @ChelseaFC. After a first disappointing offer now Club and Player are in better talks @PSG_inside @realmadrid @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/rJFAqYhmOv — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

As well as Rudiger’s contract being a concern, Chelsea are being made to sweat over the futures of other defenders such as Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

As reported by Patrick Berger in the tweet below, Christensen is being targeted by Borussia Dortmund and it’s considered unlikely that he’ll sign a new contract with CFC…

#BVB beschäftigt sich intensiv mit Andreas Christensen (25), wie auch Bild berichtet. Der IV ist im Sommer ablösefrei. Eine Vertragsverlängerung beim FC Chelsea ist nicht komplett vom Tisch, gilt aber als unwahrscheinlich. Neben Borussia auch andere Top-Klubs dran. ???@SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 12, 2022

Add that to the fact that Thiago Silva will turn 38 next season and surely cannot play for much longer at the very highest level, it’s clear that Chelsea could do with strengthening at the back.

Kimpembe for €40m could end up being a bargain for one of PSG’s more underrated players.