“I’m really surprised” – Former Manchester United ace questions Rangnick selection decision

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick surprised that interim manager Ralf Rangnick has not decided to use Jesse Lingard more often since he took over.

The England international shone on loan at West Ham last season, suggesting perhaps that he might have a future at Old Trafford after all, but he’s remained out of favour with Man Utd this season.

Chadwick admits he can’t understand why Rangnick hasn’t made more use of Lingard since he took over, however, as he thinks the 29-year-old looks like the ideal kind of player to make the German coach’s tactics work.

Rangnick hasn’t made the most convincing start since he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and there does seem to be room for someone like Lingard in his 4-2-2-2 formation.

“I’m really surprised we’ve not seen more of Lingard since the new manager came in,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Rangnick wants to play with high energy and there’s not many more high energy players than Jesse Lingard. In that 4-2-2-2 formation, the movement that he has, he’s probably one of the best in the club at running beyond the striker, not just receiving the ball to feet out wide.

“I think it would be well worth giving him an opportunity, the way that he plays, the style of football we’re seeing under Rangnick, he could be a real asset between now and the end of the season.”

Lingard is heading towards the end of his contract with United, and it would be a shame for the fans not to see him get a bit more of a run-out if this is to be his final season with the club.