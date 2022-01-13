#FSGOut trends as furious Liverpool fans vent at owners over Mohamed Salah contract saga

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Many Liverpool fans are absolutely fuming at the club’s owners amid ongoing doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield.

The Egypt international is without a doubt the Reds’ best and most important player, and has already cemented himself legendary status since joining the club in 2017.

Salah’s sensational performances have played a key role in Liverpool’s recent success in the Champions League and the Premier League, and one imagines any top club in the world would love to have him.

As things stand, Salah’s contract will expire at the end of next season, and there’s been little progress made on tying the 29-year-old down to a new deal.

Liverpool fans are furious at the club’s handling of Mohamed Salah’s contract
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham considering transfer swoop for Dynamo Moscow star
Newcastle United launch second transfer bid for La Liga star
Liverpool identify three key transfer targets, one of them “keen” to join but will have to wait

It seems Liverpool fans are now really losing patience with FSG, the club’s owners, with the likes of John W Henry already in many of the supporters’ bad books due to last year’s European Super League farce.

Here’s some fan reaction to the ongoing Salah contract saga…

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.