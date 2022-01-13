Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has paid tribute to super-sub Divock Origi amid some doubts over his long-term future at Anfield.

Origi is something of a cult hero at Liverpool for his knack of scoring in big games, most notably his brace in the Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2018/19, as well as in that season’s final win over Tottenham.

Still, the Belgium international has rarely been a regular starter for the Reds, and Thomas suspects he’ll now want more playing time.

While much of the focus at the moment is on Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Anfield, Thomas insists that Origi is another important member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad who could be hard to replace.

“For the player he obviously wants more game time now,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“He has been at Liverpool for a while and chipped in with some crucial goals but never really found himself in the team for a long period.

“From a Liverpool perspective he is an amazing player to have coming off the bench, and they would have to replace him with someone who will fill that role happily, which is also hard.

“I don’t think he will go in January but would expect there to be a departure before the start of the new season.”

Some might call Origi a Liverpool legend, though Thomas didn’t seem entirely convinced, even if he was full of praise for the impact he’d had with LFC.

“A Liverpool legend? That title is a hard one to have at such a big club and all it’s history,” Thomas said. “He has certainly had some heroic and iconic moments in a Liverpool shirt that he can be proud of and that the fans will remember him for.”