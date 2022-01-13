“The situation is a bit bemusing” – Liverpool fired Mohamed Salah transfer warning

Liverpool have been warned that there may not be a player out there who can replace Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

The 29-year-old has been an absolute revelation since his 2017 move from Roma, becoming one of the very finest players in world football in his time at Anfield.

Salah’s sensational performances have helped Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years, but he’s now heading towards the final year of his contract with the club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former LFC midfielder Michael Thomas admits he can’t understand what the hold-up is over getting the Egypt international tied down to a new deal.

Thomas clearly sounds concerned about what Liverpool would do if Salah were to leave, saying: “The situation is a bit bemusing. The club wants him to stay, he wants to stay, and so the only stumbling block I can see are the wage demands.

“Who knows what he wants, or what Liverpool want to give him? From a fan’s perspective, though, Liverpool need to be keeping someone of his calibre if they want to continue being one of the best teams in the world.

“I can’t think of a player available that could replace him in that wide position.”

Liverpool have been here before, losing the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, though former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside he feels that Salah will end up staying.

Like Thomas, however, he admits it is a “strange” situation and he is surprised Liverpool aren’t just giving him what he wants.

“It is quite strange, you’d imagine they’d give Mo Salah whatever he wants,” Chadwick said. “The way he’s played this season, he’s been absolutely phenomenal. The fact that they’re not prepared to shows that they don’t want to be seen as doing different things for different players.

“In my mind, I can’t imagine Salah playing for another club, I think he’ll stay at Liverpool, but it shows the structure of Liverpool. It is a bit of a dangerous game, but perhaps they think if they cave here then it could happen with other players. So credit to them for sticking to their guns, but I’m sure Salah will end up staying there.

“There’s no doubt that Real Madrid would love to sign someone like Salah. But what he’s got at Liverpool … the grass isn’t always greener. He’s an incredibly popular player at Anfield. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of suitors, but in my eyes Salah will end up signing a new contract and staying at Liverpool.”