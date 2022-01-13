Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick says he suspects goalkeeper Dean Henderson may well have a transfer away from Old Trafford lined up.

The England international has long looked like a big prospect coming through at Man Utd, particularly as he shone during a spell away from the club on loan at Sheffield United.

It was a bit of a surprise, however, that Henderson didn’t see any involvement for the recent FA Cup win over Aston Villa, as it’s quite common for managers to switch their ‘keepers around in cup competitions.

Instead, the usual number one David de Gea got the nod to start the game, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick didn’t even name Henderson on the bench.

This would avoid the 24-year-old getting cup tied, and Chadwick suspects it’s a hint that the player’s future now lies away from the club.

“You do wonder if there is something in the pipeline with Henderson,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously De Gea’s a fantastic goalkeeper who’s had a wonderful career, but Henderson is the second choice and he wasn’t even on the bench.

“Last season they switched goalkeepers in the cup competitions, so maybe this is a sign that Dean is heading for pastures new.

“It does make you wonder if there’s something in the pipeline and if he’ll be moving on in the coming weeks.”

One imagines Henderson would have plenty of suitors in the Premier League and perhaps abroad as well, while some United fans might be concerned about losing this talented young ‘keeper.

De Gea remains the clear first choice for now and has had a superb season, but he can’t go on forever and Henderson could’ve been the Spaniard’s ideal long-term successor in goal.