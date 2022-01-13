Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to PSG when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

The France international will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Man Utd, and it looks like his future may be edging closer towards being resolved.

According to L’Equipe, PSG are interested in snapping up Pogba, and the feeling is mutual, so it could be that we can expect the 28-year-old to finally move on from his troubled Red Devils career in the next few months.

PSG already have some quality options in midfield, but the interest in Pogba could point towards Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the Parc des Princes.

It’s been a difficult start for the Netherlands international in Paris, and Kaveh Solhekol told Sky Sports in the video below that he’s keen to ensure he’s playing regularly amid possible transfer interest from Arsenal…

"I think he would be more than happy to play for Arsenal one day." @SkyKaveh gives an update on Georginio Wijnaldum, with talk of the midfielder being open to a return to the Premier League ? pic.twitter.com/Y1vE5gb0jg — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 11, 2022

If Pogba is indeed set to join PSG, then that will surely further harm Wijnaldum’s chances of being first choice, which could be good news for Arsenal.

The Gunners could do with a top signing like Wijnaldum in the middle of the park, with the former Liverpool man surely a major upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that area of the pitch.

Wijnaldum starred for Liverpool for many years and fans will have been disappointed to see him leave, but perhaps we can now expect to see him back in England in the near future.