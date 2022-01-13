Manchester United star set to make transfer decision that could benefit Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly leaning towards a transfer to PSG when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

The France international will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Man Utd, and it looks like his future may be edging closer towards being resolved.

According to L’Equipe, PSG are interested in snapping up Pogba, and the feeling is mutual, so it could be that we can expect the 28-year-old to finally move on from his troubled Red Devils career in the next few months.

PSG already have some quality options in midfield, but the interest in Pogba could point towards Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the Parc des Princes.

It’s been a difficult start for the Netherlands international in Paris, and Kaveh Solhekol told Sky Sports in the video below that he’s keen to ensure he’s playing regularly amid possible transfer interest from Arsenal…

If Pogba is indeed set to join PSG, then that will surely further harm Wijnaldum’s chances of being first choice, which could be good news for Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle hold talks over signing Manchester United star on loan
“You do wonder…” – Former Man United ace suspects Red Devils star could have transfer in the pipeline
Liverpool to prioritise ambitious transfer swoop for elite wonderkid

The Gunners could do with a top signing like Wijnaldum in the middle of the park, with the former Liverpool man surely a major upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in that area of the pitch.

Wijnaldum starred for Liverpool for many years and fans will have been disappointed to see him leave, but perhaps we can now expect to see him back in England in the near future.

More Stories Georginio Wijnaldum Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.