Newcastle United look to have finally found the solution to their defensive transfer target question, but they will need to pay a large fee for them.

Newcastle have been heavily favoured to spend big in the January transfer window and have already confirmed the signing of England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Following the clubs takeover by a Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have a large war chest with which they can improve their squad this month if they can identify the right targets, and they look to have identified their next target.

According to reports from The Sun, Newcastle have identified Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic as the next player they want to add to their ranks.

Despite the 24-year-old not being the clubs first choice, with that role being taken by the ultimately unattainable Sven Botman, Milenkovic is a more than capable defender who has been scouted by a number of high profile clubs since joining Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2017.

As a result of the Serbians quality he has been slapped with an asking price of £37.5m, despite having 18 months left on his contract.

Milenkovic has played 152 games for Fiorentina, scoring 13 times and assisting once, not bad numbers for a centre-back.

He would certainly prove to be one good transfer out of the two Eddie Howe wants to appropriately bolster his sides ranks.