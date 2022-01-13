Newcastle United have announced that they’ve got wood, much to everyone’s amusement.

Of course, they’re talking about the signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley, whose transfer to St James’ Park has been made official this morning.

Still, it’s impossible not to have a bit of a giggle at Newcastle’s announcement, which is probably a deliberate joke by their admin.

There’s probably no need for us to spell it out for you.

See below for Newcastle’s done deal tweet for Wood, who will wear the number 20 shirt for the Magpies as he joins Kieran Trippier in joining the club in this January’s transfer window…

Newcastle fans may have expected more exciting signings than this, but the club has to start somewhere after their recent Saudi takeover.

Eddie Howe will no doubt hope that Trippier and Wood can improve the team’s chances of fighting relegation between now and the end of the season.

One imagines there’ll also be more big names on the way to NUFC, with reports of Donny van de Beek discussing a loan move to the club.