Manchester United face an intriguing dilemma in the months ahead as they work on appointing a permanent successor to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German tactician is in charge of the Red Devils until the end of the season before moving into an administrative role at Old Trafford, and this is likely to mean he’ll be trusted with some big decisions at the club.

As well as helping out with Man Utd transfers, it also looks like Rangnick wants to have some say in picking the club’s next manager, with some signs of disagreement possibly emerging.

According to Le Parisien, United remain in contact with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino about a possible move in the summer, but the report adds that Rangnick is leaning towards hiring Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it seems far from ideal if Rangnick is pushing hard for a slightly riskier managerial appointment than most key figures at the club will want.

Pochettino has long been linked with MUFC and seems more well suited to the job due to his experience in the Premier League, though Ten Hag also looks an impressive tactician.

If United do go for Pochettino over Ten Hag, however, it might not be ideal for the Argentine’s relationship with Rangnick, as he won’t have been his first choice.