Cristiano Ronaldo makes intriguing comment about need to “destroy” things at Man United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has sent an intriguing message to his team-mates as he urges them to up their game.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Red Devils so far, even if Ronaldo himself has been in superb form since returning for a second spell at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international will be used to much higher standards than this, however, after being a key part of the team’s success during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, before going on to reach even greater heights at Real Madrid and later Juventus.

See below as Ronaldo sets out his demands and also makes an interesting comment about needing to “destroy” something in order to build something at Man Utd…

? "I don't accept that our mentality to be less than in the top 3 in the Premier League." Cristiano Ronaldo sends a message to the rest of his Man United squad on the clubs mentality pic.twitter.com/YCTdrPOuMz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 13, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ronaldo seems to be hinting that a big reset is needed at the club as they look to get back to where they want to be, and one imagines few fans would argue with that.