Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and have already held talks with his agent.

The Belgium international has 18 months left on his current contract at Leicester, and it seems a transfer away from the King Power Stadium is likely if he doesn’t sign a new deal between now and the summer, according to Goal.

The report claims that Arsenal have met with Tielemans’ agent at London Colney recently, and that the Gunners are confident they could be a tempting option for the player.

One imagines Tielemans will have plenty of top clubs on alert in the near future, however, and it could be tricky for Arsenal to ensure they stand out above the rest as the best option for him.

There’s no doubt, however, that Mikel Arteta could do with adding a midfielder of Tielemans’ quality to his squad, with the 24-year-old likely to be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny in the middle of the park.

Tielemans has had a fine career at Leicester, most notably scoring a superb winning goal against Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final.

It would be some statement if Arsenal could bring the former Monaco man to the Emirates Stadium, and fans will surely be encouraged by the club’s efforts so far.