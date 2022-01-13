Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a surprise move to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The experienced Germany international is not what you’d think of as a typical Jurgen Klopp signing, but it seems the Reds boss is a huge fan of the player and could try offering €30million to bring him to Anfield, according to El Nacional.

The report adds that Kroos has made a major U-turn over his future, with the 32-year-old no longer looking to stay at the Bernabeu until he retires as he fancies a spell in the Premier League.

It would undoubtedly be great to see an elite midfielder like Kroos coming to England before his playing days are over, but it’s hard to imagine Liverpool making a signing like this.

Although they’ve shown they’ll make the occasional exception, like when they signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich last season, the Merseyside giants tend to target younger players who are just approaching their peak years.

It’s a strategy that’s worked well for them in recent times, but it remains to be seen if they might be tempted to make another exception for a talent like Kroos.

LFC fans would surely be excited to see Kroos making his way to Anfield, with a midfielder surely needed as the club have yet to replace Georginio Wijnaldum since his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Real Madrid fans will no doubt be disappointed if this legendary figure decides to leave them now rather than following his original plan to retire with Los Blancos.