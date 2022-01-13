Tottenham are reportedly still in with a chance of sealing the ambitious transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is also being linked strongly with Arsenal.

A report from football.london states that Spurs may still be working on a move for Vlahovic, in what could be a major hijacking that ruins their north London rivals’ transfer plans.

Vlahovic has shone in Serie A in recent times and it seems clear that the prolific young Serbia international will soon be heading for a big move elsewhere.

Arsenal have been most strongly linked with Vlahovic recently and he’d make a superb signing to replace the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it seems Tottenham may have a trick up their sleeve.

Manager Antonio Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici have good connections in Italy, and it may be that these links mean the club is still in the mix to win the race for Vlahovic’s signature.

Spurs could do well to land the 21-year-old, with Harry Kane’s future still in some doubt and with the England international’s form taking a dip since he missed out on a move to Manchester City in the summer.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas talked up Vlahovic’s qualities when he spoke to CaughtOffside earlier this week, saying: “He looks like a strong mobile centre forward; excellent at trapping the ball with his first touch and bringing others into play, but then wants to follow that up and score the goal at the end of the move.

“He’s a bit of a bully up front, which is great to see, as the traditional number 9 is dying out. But he also has a wand of a left foot.

“He’s still very young and will only get better, so it looks like it would be a really good investment for the club.”