Former Premier League ace defends Kieran Trippier’s transfer to Newcastle United

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has defended Kieran Trippier over his decision to seal a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle United this January.

The England international left the reigning La Liga champions to join a team struggling against relegation in the Premier League, and many will have questioned his motivation behind the move.

Newcastle were bought by wealthy Saudi backers earlier this season and can now afford to sign some of the game’s biggest talents, though it will likely take them some time before they’re able to achieve what Manchester City did under similar circumstances.

It may well be that Trippier ends up having to drop down to the Championship with Newcastle, but Chadwick still thinks he will have been lured to St James’ Park because of the project underway there.

“He’s a world class player, who’s played for England at World Cups and the Euros. A hugely gifted player and I think it was important for Newcastle to get someone like him in,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think the move came about because of his relationship with Eddie Howe, they worked together at Burnley. Perhaps there’s a clause that allows him to be sold if Newcastle do get relegated, but I’m sure he was sold the vision of the club from the new owners, from Eddie … he’s gone there and he knows he’s going to play every week and have a real impact in the team.

“If they continue to sign players of that calibre throughout this month then I think they’ve got every opportunity of getting out of trouble and staying up. I’m sure that’s what Trippier will be focused on – surviving this season and then in the future pushing towards winning trophies and climbing up the table.”

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope that Trippier can have the desired impact and help keep the club in the top flight between now and May.