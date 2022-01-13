Newcastle United have reportedly held talks over signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan this January.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time since his move from Ajax last season, and it seems increasingly likely that his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Van de Beek could be an exciting signing for Newcastle after the immense potential he showed during his time at Ajax, and it seems some discussions have taken place over a temporary deal to take him to St James’ Park.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are working on taking Van de Beek on loan from Man Utd until the end of the season, though interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick is thought to be keen to keep him involved in his squad.

It seems there is some potential for a deal to be done, however, with Van de Beek himself likely to be eager to leave United after his lack of playing time.

The 24-year-old is surely too good to just warm the bench for MUFC, and it would be interesting to see if he could revive his career with the Magpies.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have already joined Newcastle this month and fans can probably expect more big names to follow in the near future.