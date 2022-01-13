Granit Xhaka is a player who many Arsenal fans, and football fans in general, find to be incredibly frustrating, and his red card today showcases exactly why.

The Switzerland international was back pedalling towards his own goal to try and defend Andrew Robertson’s chipped through ball to Diogo Jota.

But not checking his surroundings, Xhaka lunged towards the ball with his foot high off the ground and caught the on-running Jota who had started to control the ball with his chest.

Xhaka was subsequently shown a straight red and could have dashed his teams chances of silverware this season, with the Carabao Cup being the last trophy they can realistically get their hands on following their elimination from the FA Cup and realistic targets in the Premier League.

The score remains goaless but Liverpool are now dominating thanks to the red card and the Anfield boost.

You can watch the full video below.