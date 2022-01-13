Takumi Minamino may have handed Arsenal a vital advantage ahead of the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Arsenal and Liverpool.

After Granit Xhaka was sent off for a stupid high footed challenge early in the first half, it looked all but certain Liverpool would go on to win the first leg and take one big step into the final to give them a chance at some early silverware this season.

However, some stoic Arsenal defending meant Liverpool were unable to consistently break down The Gunners despite them being a man down.

That was until Minamino found himself with an open goal in front of him in the dying moments of regular time.

Minamino has been in good goalscoring form in the cup this year, with four goals in three games before tonight. However, he did not carry that into this game and subsequently spooned his shot far over the bar to spare Arsenal and give them a big advantage of playing the second leg on square footing at Arsenal’s home ground of The Emirates.

Minamino will be expected to help score the goals in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are both currently on international duty due to the African Cup of Nations, with the latter scoring a last minute winner for his nation Senegal.

You can watch the full video below.