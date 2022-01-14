12-time Premier League winner joins Labour Party

Former Manchester United defender turned football pundit, Gary Neville has reportedly joined the Labour Party.

That’s according to a recent report from The Mirror, who report that shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell has confirmed the news that Neville has entered into the political arena.

Neville, 46, has been fiercely opposed to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 and lockdown policies.

Not only has the former defender taken to social media to publicly admit he doesn’t agree with the majority of the PM’s decisions relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, following alleged private parties held by ministers, Neville has also led the public’s fury.

With Neville now teaming up with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, the ex-Red Devil is understood to have ambitions to become Greater Manchester’s next Mayor.