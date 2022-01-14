The second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season is vital for Arsenal as they look to continue on their recent improvement.

Currently sat in fourth position, a Champions League spot is theirs to lost at this stage.

Mikel Arteta has got the Gunners producing not just strong performances, but on a regular basis too.

With one or two additions, there’s every reason to believe the Spaniard has the tools in his side to get that particular job done.

The less said about losing to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round the better, though Arteta will surely hope that was just a blip.

Clearly there are some squad issues to resolve, but the manager has proved beyond doubt that he has the resilience to be able to do with any problems as he sees fit.

That includes the unexpected breakdown in communications with former club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Perhaps fortunately for all concerned, the Gabonese is away with his country for the African Cup of Nations, which has allowed everyone to cool down and have some breathing space.

That’s not to suggest that Arteta will be in a forgiving mood when the player returns from international duty, however.

That is always assuming he does actually return.

According to Tuttomercato and cited by The Sun, the season-ending injury to Federico Chiesa has seen Juventus emerge as contenders to take Aubameyang off of Arsenal’s hands.

With just over two weeks left of the current transfer window, there is time to get the deal done, and, maybe, Aubameyang will begrudgingly accept his future is away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta at least can’t really have made his own stance any clearer.