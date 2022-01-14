Arsenal are in the hunt for a new midfielder this January and they have been finding it tough to come by one who they like and who they can strike a deal on.

With a reported deal for Arthur proving difficult due to Juventus being unsure whether or not they can lose him given their current squad balance, Arsenal are moving their sights away from Italy and are instead looking north of the Anglo-Scottish border.

According to 90min, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is being closely monitored by The Gunners as one potential target this window to solve their midfield crisis.

Arsenal are now down to just one natural centre midfielder in Albert Sambi Lokonga following Granit Xhaka’s stupid red card challenge against Liverpool in Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are both away on International duty as their countries compete in the African Cup of Nations.

Martin Odegaard’s positive Covid-19 result also reduces there options in the middle of the park, meaning Mikel Arteta may be forced to play Ben White in centre midfield, something he did to good affect at times when he played under Graham Potter at Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

The Gunners need some midfield reinforcements urgently, and while they could easily look to their academy they are craving a senior midfielder who can help see them through for a couple of months and help them push for the top four.

The other targets Arsenal are said to be after include, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Guimaraes, Donny van de Beek and Denis Zakaria.

Kamara has made some big waves in Scottish football since joining Dundee United from Arsenal’s academy in 2017. Kamara then moved to Rangers in 2019 and played a key role in helping Steven Gerrard’s side lift the Scottish Premiership to break Celtic’s monopoly.

The 26-year-old Finland International has played 133 times for Rangers, scoring five and assisting nine times.