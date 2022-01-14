Granit Xhaka made it easy for Michael Oliver to send him off after his challenge on Diogo Jota in Thursday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg.

The Arsenal midfielder tried stretching to reach Andy Roberton’s long ball but only succeeded in clattering into the Liverpool attacker.

It’s not clear whether Oliver shows the red card for serious foul play or a denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity.

With Xhaka’s boot connecting into Jota’s chest you could argue the challenge is endangering the player’s safety.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying stat

However, if it was DOGSO (Denying an Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity), there is an element of doubt as to the likelihood of Jota keeping or gaining control of the ball, as his first touch bounces off his chest at pace as he is fouled.

Either way, Xhaka forced Oliver into making a decision which, given the importance of the game, shows once again that the player should’ve known better.

It’s not the first time the former Arsenal captain has been a little rash in his decision making either.

More Stories / Latest News Joan Laporta’s very surprising comment when he was asked directly about Barcelona’s ability to sign Haaland Chelsea defender makes transfer decision amid loan interest from Serie A duo Cristiano Ronaldo’s rallying call is likely to do more harm than good at Man United

In his stead, his Arsenal colleagues managed a superhuman effort to come away from Anfield without having conceded a goal.

Ben White was a deserved man of the match, though the eventual goalless draw was as much to do with Takumi Minamino’s miss as anything else.