Bayern Munich manager Julian Naglesmann has confirmed that doctors have diagnosed full-back Alphonso Davies with Myocarditis.

Davies, 21, joined the Bundesliga giants in 2019 following a £9m move from MLS side Vancouver.

Since his arrival at the Allianz Arena, the Canadian defender has gone on to feature in 107 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 23 goals, along the way.

Emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting full-backs, the 21-year-old left-back has already lifted 10 major trophies, including the 2019-20 Champions League.

MORE: “The situation is a bit bemusing” – Liverpool fired Mohamed Salah transfer warning

However, despite the defender’s incredible ability, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines after Naglesmann revealed he is suffering from a serious heart condition.

Myocarditis is a medical condition that inflames the heart and can reduce the organ’s ability to pump blood, as well as cause irregular beats (Mayo Clinic).

Speaking in a scheduled press conference ahead of Saturday’s league match against Koln, Naglesmann, when discussing Davies (as quoted by Bulinews), said: “Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with ever player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“He has stopped training for now, so he won’t be available to us for the next weeks.”

Although there is still limited information available when it comes to Myocarditis, the US CDC have recently confirmed that cases of the heart condition have occurred in adults following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination – a topic Bayern Munich have so far taken a hard stance on.

Joshua Kimmich dominated sporting headlines recently after making a U-turn on his decision not to get vaccinated, however, according to official figures released by BBC Sport, almost all Bundesliga players (94%) have received at least two doses of the COVID vaccine.

We would like to wish Davies a full and speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch again, as soon as possible.