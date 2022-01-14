Chelsea defender makes transfer decision amid loan interest from Serie A duo

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr would prefer to stay at Chelsea this January, despite being wanted on loan by Italian duo Napoli and AC Milan.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London, who claims the French centre-back is happy to stay in London.

Sarr, 22, joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 following a free transfer from French side Nice.

Although loaned out immediately to Porto, Sarr, who rejoined the club last summer, has since established his place in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team and made eight appearances, in all competitions this season.

Several senior injuries and a relentless fixture list could see Sarr given more opportunities as the campaign progresses though.

Responding recently to how his Chelsea career has gone, Sarr, who spoke to Chelsea’s Fifth Stand App (as quoted by Absolute Chelsea), said: “I feel great, happy to be here and the season is going great so far. It’s amazing (fitting into the squad). A great, great thing. Really happy to be here, lucky to be here.

“So grateful to work with the guys, everybody is kind and works hard. It’s helping me a lot to set my goals and work hard.

“Really happy to be able to play my first games for the club. I try to do as well as I can when I play to give back the confidence from the coach.”

With his contract set to run until 2025, should Sarr continue his rise, Chelsea, who are under no pressure to let the 22-year-old go, could certainly become a future first-team regular.