Chelsea have been handed a major boost to their chances of signing a new full-back after Sergino Dest was left out of Barcelona’s Super Cup squad to play Real Madrid.

Following the managerial appointment of Barcelona legend Xavi and the return of club legend Dani Alves, United States international Dest has struggled with form and playing time, ultimately seeing himself get left of out Barcelona’s squad to face Real Madrid.

While Barcelona ultimately lost the game 3-2 in extra time, the more pressing matter for Dest is his total exclusion from the squad.

This has led sources to believe the 21-year-old’s time at the Nou Camp is already over according to ESPN.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both reportedly big fans of the young defender, and the news of his omission will provide a major boost to their confidence in hopes of potentially striking a deal.

The Blues in particular would benefit from this deal. With Ben Chilwell suffering a season ending ACL injury and Reece James facing fitness issues of his own Thomas Tuchel has been left with the bare bones from his squad.

Rated at just under £20m as per transfermarkt, Dest would likely prove to be a far cheaper acquisition than what Lucas Digne would have been prior to his move to Aston Villa from Everton.

However, Chelsea could very easily also get Dest on a loan deal until the end of the season if they do not want to spend money on a full-back this window.

His contract with Barca ends in 2025, so the Blaugrana might be happy to let him leave on loan in order to refind the form that saw him become one of Europe’s hottest properties while at Ajax less than two years ago.