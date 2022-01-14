It’s hard to think of a more hard-working player in world football than Cristiano Ronaldo.

An acquired taste he may be, but there’s no doubt that the Portuguese has done things right, in terms of the way he takes care of himself and his dedication to his craft.

Perhaps it could be said that his signing by Manchester United has been a factor in derailing their 2021/22 season, though he is still putting much younger team-mates to shame in some games.

Little wonder that firstly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and latterly, Ralf Rangnick, have found it difficult to get the best out of an underperforming outfit when so many of the first-team playing staff are not leaving everything out on the pitch for want of a better term.

According to The Sun, Ronaldo has picked up an injury that could rule him out of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, though he appears to be trying his upmost to be fit for the game.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying stat

The outlet have also noted a recent interview the Portuguese gave where he’s taken his team-mates to task.

His rallying cry has obviously been made with the best of intentions, but if the mentality of the players is as weak as it appears, then he could well have done more harm than good.

“Let’s be honest. The last five or six games, do you think Manchester United played very well? No,” he was quoted as saying.

“You know that, everyone knows that. We have – how can I say? – time to improve .

“We have a squad with potential, a new manager, why don’t we believe we can do better?

“You have to believe, you have to be positive to try to change things and to play how Manchester United fans want and the history of the club.”

More Stories / Latest News Joan Laporta’s very surprising comment when he was asked directly about Barcelona’s ability to sign Haaland Chelsea defender makes transfer decision amid loan interest from Serie A duo Thomas Tuchel confirms yet another Chelsea player has tested positive for Covid ahead of Man City test

Time will tell if that kick up the backside, which arguably is more than needed, does the trick or has exactly the opposite effect than that which was intended.