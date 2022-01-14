Crystal Palace looking to sell first-team duo in January transfer window

Crystal Palace, now led by French manager and former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, is looking to sell two first-team players this month.

That’s according to a recent report from London News Online, who claim the Eagles are prepared to listen to offers for midfielder Jairo Riedewald and defender Martin Kelly.

Both players have fallen way down in Vieira’s first-team pecking order, echoed by the fact they have made just a single Premier League start so far this season between them.

Although it is still unknown what clubs may be interested in the duo, with just two weeks left in the winter window, the next fortnight could certainly see potential suitors ramp up their efforts to land either player.