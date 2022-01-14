Manchester United have failed to strike a deal to sell on loan squad player Andreas Pereira on a permanent deal.

According to GOAL, Pereira was the subject of a permanent offer by Brazilian league side Flamengo, where he is currently on loan, but Man United and the Brazilian league runners up were too far apart in their valuations of the player to strike a deal.

The reported fee Flamengo were willing to offer up to was €10m, but United wanted more than this for him and subsequently rejected the permanent offer.

Pereira has just 18 months left on his United contract, so understandably they probably feel they can get some more money for him from a European buyer.

However, seeing as no one in Europe wanted to purchase him, with his most recent European adventure seeing him play 33 games for Italian side Lazio, it might have made sense for United to cut their ties with the 26-year-old, seeing as he is not likely to make an impression on the Man United squad and will instead prove to be a drain on wages and squad space which could go towards an academy player or new star United need.

Pereira has played for United 75 times, scoring four goals and creating five goals in those games. Pereira joined Flamengo on loan in August and has made 24 appearances in total.