It’s clear for all to see that Manchester United are woefully underperforming at present.

The Red Devils appear to be ambling through games at the moment. There’s no zip or desire about their play and, under Ralf Rangnick, that was expected to be a pre-requisite.

The German is generally known for his high-pressing style but United’s exponents just aren’t bothered.

Even Telegraph columnist, Jamie Carragher, has been scathing in his assessment of the players that are currently donning the Red shirt.

So much so, that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo are bound to have had their backs put up by the sentiments that Carra has espoused.

“What might worry United supporters now is when watching their side over the last few weeks, they remind me of Liverpool under Roy Hodgson,” he said.

“There is nothing about them; no passion, no emotion; every game seems flat; they lack energy and fluidity; the players are visibly not enjoying their football.

“There is a highly respected football figure in charge, but it has taken a matter of weeks to make it obvious Ralf Rangnick is not the right fit for that squad and will not be on the touchline at the start of next season.

“[…] As the reports filter through about United players feeling underwhelmed about working with Rangnick, it is hard to disagree with Gary Neville’s assessment that they are a “bunch of whinge-bags”. There is not a lot to like about them at the moment and Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview has blown open the divisions within the dressing room, highlighting the mentality issues.

“I said from the outset that signing Ronaldo might expose more problems than it solved. That is proving correct, no matter what some of his ex- United teammates might say.

“That squad does not have the unity and discipline required to challenge City, Liverpool and Chelsea.”

Though Carragher’s words are strong, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that would disagree with them at this point.

The Theatre of Dreams used to be a real fortress for United, but now away teams go there believing they can win, and nothing that the hosts have done on the pitch at Old Trafford recently will convince you otherwise.

A root and branch clear out of the playing staff isn’t generally the best option in any area of business unless said business is absolutely on its knees.

United are far from that, but the feeling around the place, if the demeanour of the first team players is anything to go by, is terrible.

Shoulders are slumped, there’s no energy or tempo… everything that’s the total opposite to what Rangnick wants to create.

Another new manager is unlikely to solve this crisis either, unless the players are willing to meet him halfway.