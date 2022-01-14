With six months still to wait until the summer transfer window opens for business, the soap opera surrounding Erling Haaland certainly has a few more twists and turns to come yet.

Not only is there the small matter of the transfer fee, but also an expected commission for the player’s father, agent Mino Raiola’s not insignificant commission and a weekly salary to take into account.

A conservative estimate might put a four or five year deal in the region of a €400m spend when taking all of the above into account.

To that end, only the elite clubs around the world are likely to be able to position themselves in the running.

Barcelona would always consider themselves as such, however, their current predicament makes them anything but.

Selling players before they can register others is just one by product of the mess that former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu left behind, and which Joan Laporta is hoping to tidy up over the period of his own presidency.

Given that it would appear that the club don’t have two pennies to rub together at this point, Laporta’s bullish answer about whether Barca could afford to buy Haaland in the summer was surprising to say the least.

“Haaland? Everything is possible if done right,” Sport quoted him as saying.

Had Haaland watched the Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Wednesday, he will have seen a youthful and spritely looking Barca taking the game to their opponents.

Opponents who were strong favourites but who were completely outplayed at times.

Spearheading their attack might well appeal to him, particularly if Laporta continues his charm offensive for the next few months.