Jonathan Woodgate claims West Ham attacker could join Liverpool this month

West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen would be the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

That is the view of former defender Jonathan Woodgate, who has warned fans not to rule out a potential switch this month.

Bowen, 25, has been the Hammers’ standout performer so far this season after racking up eight goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances, in all competitions.

However, despite only being with the club for two years, the 25-year-old is already being linked with a bumper transfer to Merseyside.

Responding to the sensational links, Woodgate, who spoke to TalkSPORT (as quoted by Liverpool Echo), said: “He’d fit into the Liverpool system. He’s good enough. He’s improved every step that he has made.

“We’re talking about England – he would get that pressure. Can West Ham keep hold of him, even this month? Money talks.”

Woodgate’s assessment of the speculation currently surrounding Bowen comes at the same time the Telegraph are reporting that Liverpool is struggling to match current superstar Mo Salah’s contract demands.

Whether or not the Reds will cave to the Egyptian’s sky-high contract demands remains to be seen – however, when it comes to suggestions that Bowen could make the switch to Anfield – Klopp could certainly do a lot worse than targeting a genuinely exciting wide-attacker as a potential replacement.

Although Bowen is nowhere near Salah’s level in terms of goals and assists, it is important to remember that the Egyptian wasn’t at his best when he joined from Roma in 2017 either.

If anyone can turn good players into world-class players, it is Klopp and while many West Ham United fans will be praying their number 20 doesn’t make the switch – Liverpool fans, as well as the neutral, will be hugely intrigued to see one of England’s most in-form attackers ply their trade under the German tactician.