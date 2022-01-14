Arsenal can be well pleased with themselves after coming away from Anfield with a goalless draw in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Despite going down to 10 men in the first half after a rash challenge on Diogo Jota by Granit Xhaka, Mikel Arteta’s side bravely held on and out surely go into the second leg as favourites to progress to an all-London final against Chelsea.

Should it happen, it may not be the only piece of football business that the two London clubs do together this season.

Off the pitch a situation is developing in the background which may end up being actioned by the end of the month.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Gunners would like to take Juventus’ creative midfielder, Arthur Melo, on loan for the rest of the season.

However, the Bianconeri aren’t willing to sanction that deal unless they can find a replacement beforehand, and no purchase option is believed to be in place for the deal at this point either.

If nothing can be sorted out in a timely fashion, it appears that Arteta may turn his attentions to Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The player has found it difficult to make his mark at Stamford Bridge, and if a confirmed offer came in from the North Londoners with the guarantee of first-team football, it would be difficult for the player to turn down.

Whether Thomas Tuchel would entertain any such offer isn’t known at this stage, though a loan deal could suit all parties.