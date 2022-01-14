Leicester City has not had much luck this season when it has come to absentees.

Injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and being called up for international duty for the African Cup of Nations, has meant the Foxes are now without several first-team players.

The club’s most significant injury is by far that of centre-back Wesley Fofana, who suffered a broken leg during a pre-season friendly prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

The young Frenchman, who fractured his fibula (Sky Sports) against Villarreal back at the start of August 2021, has not featured in a single competitive match all season.

After updating fans on social media by posting a compilation clip of him training, there was hope the centre-back could make a return soon.

However, those hopes have since been dashed after a recent report from Football Insider has claimed the defender has suffered a second setback and could now miss even more of the season.

Although currently ruled out with a serious injury, it is clear that manager Brendan Rodgers is still planning for a future with Fofana at the heart of his defence.

Previously linked with a shock switch to Chelsea, while discussing his defender, Rodgers, as quoted by Absolute Chelsea, told reporters the young Frenchman is not for sale.

“I think speculation and gossip is natural and supporters will have seen that increase,” Rodgers said last year. “Wesley (Fofana) has made great strides.

“Every player will want to be at the highest level, but it doesn’t mean they’re thinking about leaving here to do that.

“We’ve won silverware and want to see if we can win more.

“Wesley is committed to here and we can’t wait to have him back. Kasper is committed here.”