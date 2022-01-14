Manchester United have identified another high profile target in their hunt for a new manager at the end of the season.

German footballing philosopher Ralf Rangnick is overseeing events on the pitch until the end of the season, but this has led to speculation for who might be the ultimate choice in succeeding the clubs last permanent boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Man United have made contact with this new target in the form of enquiring about Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, believing he could be the solution to their managerial question mark.

However, the report indicates that reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have also asked about the Italian managers availability.

It’s safe to say it’s been a good week for the 45-year-old, who also got his hands on his first managerial trophy with Inter, as he saw Alexis Sanchez snatch a last minute goal to defeat Juventus in extra time of the Italian Super Cup.

Inter are also on course to win Serie A again, leading the rest of the pack by one point with a game in hand. Inzaghi’s impressive season so far has seen his him generate a 70% win rate in all competitions, with 19 games won out of 27 played.

In addition to his impressive record to date, also winning three trophies with Lazio, Inzaghi’s style of play has been noted by some of Europe’s top clubs, leading to the increase in demand for his services.

Whether United ultimately go for him remains to be seen, with a whole host of other candidates also being discussed, but one thing for sure is that they could do a lot worse than the current Inter Milan manager.