As with Man United more generally, Marcus Rashford hasn’t really enjoyed a great 2021/22 Premier League season so far.

The England international’s loss of form has been stark, to the extent that if Ralf Rangnick named him as a regular substitute at present, no eyebrows would be raised.

Like all elite players, Rashford is going through a barren spell in front of goal, but it’s his general demeanour that is more worrying.

He appears to be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, and all that seemed so natural to him in terms of finishing aspects, has deserted him.

Perhaps that’s symptomatic of a wider malaise in the squad.

Whatever the reason, for his own benefit, for that of his club, and to a slightly lesser extent at this precise point for the benefit of his country, he needs to shake himself out of his funk.

Man United themselves have clearly seen something that they need to act upon, and according to ESPN sources, despite Rashford’s form, they will prioritise giving him a new contract this summer.

The outlet cite the examples of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, in terms of running contracts down and making life potentially awkward between all parties as enough of a reason to tie up Rashford for the foreseeable future.

It would mean extending the player’s current deal until 2024, and news of the club’s commitment to him may even spark Rashford back to his old self, which would be timely given how badly United are struggling in some games at present.