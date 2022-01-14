Napoli targeting out-of-favour £54m Tottenham Hotspur flop

Napoli would like to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Frenchman has emerged as a transfer target for Luciano Spalletti’s Gli Azzurri.

Ndombele, 25, joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 following a blockbuster £54m move from French side Lyon.

Despite arriving in London tipped as one of Europe’s most well-rounded central midfielders, Ndombele’s time in England’s top-flight has never lived up to expectations.

Having started just 46 Premier League matches since his arrival two-and-a-half years ago, the Frenchman’s failure to ignite his once-promising potential has seen him fall further and further down the side’s pecking order.

Now managed by notoriously strict Italian manager Antonio Conte, there appears even less room for Ndombele, who was recently seen storming off down the pitchside tunnel after being substituted during his side’s FA Cup Third Round fixture against Morecambe last week.

Speaking after Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Chelsea, which took place on Thursday, Conte, while addressing Ndombele’s absence from the squad (as quoted by Express), said: “It was a technical decision, but before to take the decision, I don’t take the decision if I don’t consult the club, there is the club line and I have to follow the club line.”

Rumoured to now be actively looking to offload the troublesome midfielder, Tottenham Hotspur may have been handed a boost after it has been claimed Napoli would like to offer the France international an escape from his London nightmare.