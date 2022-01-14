Newcastle United would like to sign Lille’s Sven Botman but have another target, in the form of Sevilla’s Diego Carlos, firmly on their radar.

That’s according to a recent claim from Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who reported on Thursday evening that the Magpies are closing in on signing the Brazilian defender.

Carlos, 28, joined Sevilla in 2019 following a £13.5m move from French side Nantes.

Since Carlos’ arrival in Spain’s top-flight, the commanding South American has gone on to feature in 118 matches, in all competitions, winning the 2019-20 Europa League, in the process.

MORE: Bayern Munich confirm first-team star out with serious heart condition

Despite his deal not set to expire until 2024, according to Sky Sports’ Solhekol, a move to the newly taken over Newcastle United appears to be heading in the right direction.

“Diego Carlos’ potential transfer to Newcastle is moving in a positive direction,” Solhekol said on Thursday’s Transfer Show. “Not done, but positive.

“Carlos is open to coming to Newcastle. He definitely wants to move. It looks like some progress is being made.”