Ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of Gabon’s African Cup of Nations tournament with the after effects of catching Covid-19.

The Arsenal forward, who has not played a game for Mikel Arteta’s side since a disciplinary breach in early December, has been ruled out of AFCON with “cardiac lesions” which he has got as the repercussions of contracting Covid-19 just before the tournament started.

According to the Mirror, Aubameyang was seen partying in Dubai with former Southampton and Fulham star Mario Lemina just before the tournament was due to begin, which is where he picked up the virus.

While the Mirror’s report indicates that the pair have both recently ended their isolation, Aubameyang’s fitness tests upon his return turned up some cardiac lesions leading to Gabon’s medical staff deeming he was unfit to play until the issue had cleared up.

While Arsenal are not in a position to immediately worry about Aubameyang in terms of them having their own injury crisis ahead of the North London Derby, which Arsenal have requested to be postponed, it will come as a blow for them in the long term seeing as the potential length of the forward’s injury is unknown.

All that can be hoped is that the issue clears up soon and allows Aubameyang to be available to play once again.

Aubameyang has scored seven goals in 15 games in all competitions this season, chipping in with an extra two assists. His overall Arsenal record is also quite impressive, with 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 games for The Gunners.